Dodgers' Alex Vesia: Escapes with third save

Vesia earned the save in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Rays, allowing no hits and three walks with one strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

With Tanner Scott unavailable after pitching in consecutive games to open the week, Vesia got the ball in the ninth inning and was able to preserve a one-run lead despite loading the bases on walks. He's allowed just two earned runs in June and has held opponents scoreless in 30 of 33 appearances overall. On the year, the southpaw owns a 2.59 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 32:15 K:BB across 24.1 innings to go along with 11 holds and three saves.