The Dodgers recalled Vesia from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Vesia will come up from the minors alongside Nick Robertson to replace Yency Almonte (paternity) and Daniel Hudson (knee) on the Dodgers' active roster. Vesia has been solid in Triple-A this season but has yet to carry that success over into the majors, where he holds a 7.58 ERA and 2.42 WHIP across 19 innings.