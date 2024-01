Vesia signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Dodgers on Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Vesia struggled on the surface in 2023 in large part due to .354 BABIP and 72.6 percent strand rate. However, he still managed a 21.7 K-BB% and should be in for a bounceback campaign in a potential high-leverage role out of the Dodgers' bullpen in 2024.