Dodgers' Charlie Culberson: Heads to bench for Game 3
Culberson is not in the lineup for Game 3 of the NLCS against the Cubs on Tuesday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Culberson started the first two games of the NLCS -- both against left-handed pitchers -- in place of the injured Corey Seager (back), but he'll head to the bench for Game 3 with righty Kyle Hendricks toeing the rubber for the Cubs. Chris Taylor will start at shortstop in his place, opening up a spot for Joc Pederson to start in center field. Culberson is 2-for-5 (.400) with an RBI and two runs scored so far in the NLCS.
More News
