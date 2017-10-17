Culberson is not in the lineup for Game 3 of the NLCS against the Cubs on Tuesday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Culberson started the first two games of the NLCS -- both against left-handed pitchers -- in place of the injured Corey Seager (back), but he'll head to the bench for Game 3 with righty Kyle Hendricks toeing the rubber for the Cubs. Chris Taylor will start at shortstop in his place, opening up a spot for Joc Pederson to start in center field. Culberson is 2-for-5 (.400) with an RBI and two runs scored so far in the NLCS.