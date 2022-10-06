Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 6-1 victory against Colorado on Wednesday.
Bellinger hit one of three Dodgers homers in the tune-up for the playoffs, going deep to right field in the seventh inning. The outfielder finished with 19 long balls on the campaign, his most since he went deep 47 times during his MVP 2019 season. Bellinger slashed just .210/.265/.389 overall but enters the postseason on a roll, going 9-for-20 (.450) a pair of homers and eight RBI over his final six games.