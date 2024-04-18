Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Bellinger is off to a bit of a slow start, with just a .200 batting average, a .667 OPS and three home runs across 18 games. However, he is now riding a modest four-game hitting streak, and perhaps Wednesday's long ball will give him another boost of momentum. Bellinger batted .307 with an .881 OPS and 26 home runs a season ago, so the upside is certainly there.