Bellinger went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Giants.
It was a solid all-around effort for Bellinger, who snapped a mini 0-for-8 slump over the previous two games. Overall, the 28-year-old is slashing a respectable .264/.323/.435, though those numbers are down across the board from his stellar 2023 campaign. Bellinger still has plenty of time to heat up, however, and should remain locked into fantasy lineups.
More News
-
Cubs' Cody Bellinger: Hits go-ahead homer in win•
-
Cubs' Cody Bellinger: Two hits, stolen base in loss•
-
Cubs' Cody Bellinger: Collects three hits in loss•
-
Cubs' Cody Bellinger: Two hits, homer vs. Brewers•
-
Cubs' Cody Bellinger: Steals first base of 2024•
-
Cubs' Cody Bellinger: Four hits, homer in win•