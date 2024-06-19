Bellinger went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Giants.

It was a solid all-around effort for Bellinger, who snapped a mini 0-for-8 slump over the previous two games. Overall, the 28-year-old is slashing a respectable .264/.323/.435, though those numbers are down across the board from his stellar 2023 campaign. Bellinger still has plenty of time to heat up, however, and should remain locked into fantasy lineups.