Bellinger was removed from Wednesday's game against the Orioles after getting hit in the hand by a pitch, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Bellinger initially stayed in the game to run the bases after he took a 97-mph sinker off his hand during the seventh inning, but Miles Mastrobuoni replaced him in right field once the two teams switched sides. The Cubs will likely take Bellinger in for imaging, and the team should have an update on his condition relatively soon.
