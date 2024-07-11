The Cubs placed Bellinger on the 10-day injured list Thursday due to a fracture in his left middle finger, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Bellinger had to be taken out of Wednesday's game after he was hit in the hand by a pitch in the seventh inning, and imaging confirmed Thursday that the incident resulted in a fractured finger. He'll be sidelined through at least July 21, though the Cubs haven't yet provided a timeline for his return. Alexander Canario will come up from Triple-A Iowa in order to replenish Chicago's outfield depth.