Bellinger is not in the lineup for Monday's contest against the Royals.
Bellinger had started each of the previous four games after recovering from food poisoning, but he'll take a seat Monday even as the Royals send righty Seth Lugo to the hill. Trent Grisham will play center field and bat eighth in the series opener.
