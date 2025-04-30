Bellinger is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Baltimore.

With a lefty (Cade Povich) on the mound for the Orioles, Yankees manager Aaron Boone likely decided that Wednesday was an optimal time to give the left-handed-hitting Bellinger his first day off since April 19. Trent Grisham will get the nod in center field while Bellinger's nine-game starting streak comes to an end.