Bellinger is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Baltimore.
With a lefty (Cade Povich) on the mound for the Orioles, Yankees manager Aaron Boone likely decided that Wednesday was an optimal time to give the left-handed-hitting Bellinger his first day off since April 19. Trent Grisham will get the nod in center field while Bellinger's nine-game starting streak comes to an end.
