Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Rays.
Bellinger delivered an RBI groundout in the top of the third inning before launching a solo homer off Ryan Pepiot in the top of sixth. The 29-year-old has now gone deep two times in 2025 to go along with a .179 average, 12 RBI, 10 runs scored and three stolen bases over 19 games.
