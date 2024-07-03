Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Phillies.

Bellinger has started to get going after a relatively slow start to the season. He was batting .226 through the end of April, but turned that around by hitting .290 in May and .279 in June. Bellinger is now off to a solid start in July, and after a nice bounceback effort in his first season with the Cubs last year following a disappointing 2022 campaign, the 28-year-old appears primed for a strong finish to 2024.