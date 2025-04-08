Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Bellinger (illness) was feeling progressively better Tuesday and was available off the bench in the team's loss to the Tigers, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Bellinger didn't wind up playing as he recovers from food poisoning. However, it sounds like he's got a shot to be back in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale.
