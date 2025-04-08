Now Playing

Bellinger is absent from Tuesday's lineup in Detroit.

Bellinger has dealt with a stiff back recently, and while there's no indication he's had a setback, lefty ace Tarik Skubal being on the bump for the Tigers offers an opportunity to give Bellinger a little more rest. Jasson Dominguez, Trent Grisham and Aaron Judge will patrol the outfield for the Yankees.

