Bellinger is absent from Tuesday's lineup in Detroit.
Bellinger has dealt with a stiff back recently, and while there's no indication he's had a setback, lefty ace Tarik Skubal being on the bump for the Tigers offers an opportunity to give Bellinger a little more rest. Jasson Dominguez, Trent Grisham and Aaron Judge will patrol the outfield for the Yankees.
