Bellinger (illness) will start in center field and bat third in Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

The Yankees scratched Bellinger from the lineup Tuesday due to a suspected case of food poisoning, but he showed improvement throughout the day, prompting manager Aaron Boone to say after the team's 5-0 loss that Bellinger was available off the bench. With Bellinger's conditioning not taking a turn for the worse overnight, he'll be given the green light to play in the series finale in Detroit. Trent Grisham will head back to the bench after covering center field for Bellinger on Tuesday.