Bellinger (finger) is able to hit without much discomfort but is still having some trouble gripping a baseball, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Bellinger is nearly two weeks removed from suffering a fractured left middle finger and the Cubs are encouraged with how he's progressed. It sounds like he could be ready to hit in a game before playing defense, but the team likely wants him to be able to do both before it clears him to return. Adding some intrigue to Bellinger's timetable -- which remains up in the air -- is that he is a possibility to be traded before the July 30 deadline.