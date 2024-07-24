Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that Bellinger (finger) could be activated as soon as the team's July 26-31 road trip, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Bellinger will do some hitting and throwing on the field Wednesday and it sounds like he might not require a rehab assignment before returning. He's been shelved since mid-July with a fractured left middle finger. Bellinger could wind up being a trade chip next week if the Cubs sell, and it looks like he'll have a good shot to play in some games prior to the deadline.