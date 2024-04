Bellinger was removed from Tuesday's game against the Astros due to an apparent injury, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Bellinger ran into the outfield wall while attempting to catch a fly ball in the fourth inning, and he was later seen holding his right side in the dugout. The Cubs opted to pull him from the game ahead of the seventh frame, and an update on the outfielder's status will likely come following Tuesday's contest.