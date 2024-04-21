Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Marlins.

Bellinger didn't start the first game, but he returned for the second one and delivered his fourth home run of the season across 20 contests. While his batting average and OPS are down from last year, Bellinger is off to a fine start from a power perspective, and he could match or surpass his 2023 total of 26 long balls if he keeps up his current pace. His career high is 47 home runs, which he posted during his 2019 MVP campaign.