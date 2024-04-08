Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Dodgers.
Bellinger was able to connect on a sinker from Ryan Yarbrough in the bottom of the sixth inning, sending the ball 372 feet for his second long-ball of the season. The 28-year-old has now reached base in six out of the last seven games, batting .250 with two homers, six RBI, five walks and four runs scored over that stretch.
