Bellinger went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's 12-2 win over the Rockies.

Bellinger connected for his first home run of the season in the seventh inning against Anthony Molina and he now has hits in four of his first five games of the year. The 28-year-old also has multiple RBI in his last two contests, and he should have plenty of chances to rack up good counting stats all season long from the middle of Chicago's lineup.