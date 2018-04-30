Bellinger is in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Bellinger was pulled from Sunday's game against the Giants after manager Dave Roberts was disappointed by a lack of effort from the star first baseman. It looks like the team has put the issue behind them, as Bellinger is starting at first base and hitting cleanup Monday night.

