Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: In Monday's lineup
Bellinger is in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Bellinger was pulled from Sunday's game against the Giants after manager Dave Roberts was disappointed by a lack of effort from the star first baseman. It looks like the team has put the issue behind them, as Bellinger is starting at first base and hitting cleanup Monday night.
More News
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Benched for lack of hustle Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Pulled from Sunday's game•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Hits two-run homer•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Hits second homer Friday•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Back in lineup Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Fighting food poisoning•
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start