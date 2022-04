Bellinger was added to the lineup Tuesday against Atlanta and will start in center field and bat eighth, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 26-year-old was set to receive his first day off of the season, but he'll instead join the lineup with Gavin Lux (back) a late scratch. Bellinger has a strong .278/.366/.500 slash line through 10 contests this season, though his day-to-day production has been feast or famine with five two-hit efforts and five hitless games.