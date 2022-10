Bellinger will sit for Game 3 of the NLDS against the Padres on Friday as expected.

The Dodgers indicated during Thursday's off day that Bellinger wouldn't be in the lineup against lefty Blake Snell, and that's indeed the case. Bellinger's 92 wRC+ against righties this season wasn't good enough, but his 63 wRC+ against lefties was considerably worse. Trayce Thompson will take over in center field.