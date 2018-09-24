Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Out against another lefty

Bellinger is not in the lineup Monday against the Diamondbacks, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Bellinger will stick on the bench for a second straight game as the Dodgers face another left-hander in Robbie Ray. In his absence, Enrique Hernandez is starting in center field and hitting fifth.

