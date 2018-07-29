Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Out against southpaw

Bellinger is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Braves, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Bellinger has started three games in a row and five of the last six games for the Dodgers, but will take a seat for the matchup against left-hander Sean Newcomb and the Braves. In his absence, Max Muncy will move over to cover first base, while Logan Forsythe will get the nod at the keystone.