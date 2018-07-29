Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Out against southpaw
Bellinger is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Braves, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Bellinger has started three games in a row and five of the last six games for the Dodgers, but will take a seat for the matchup against left-hander Sean Newcomb and the Braves. In his absence, Max Muncy will move over to cover first base, while Logan Forsythe will get the nod at the keystone.
More News
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Resting vs. lefty in series finale•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Cranks 17th homer•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Homers in win•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Pair of homers in New York•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Bashes grand slam Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?