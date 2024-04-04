Lamet picked up a save against San Francisco on Wednesday, striking out two batters in a perfect inning of work.

Usual closer Evan Phillips was unavailable after pitching three times over the previous four days, but it still seemed surprising for Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to call upon Lamet to close the contest given that he had never saved a game in 119 previous MLB appearances. The move paid off, however, as the right-hander mowed down the side on just 11 pitches, with two of his outs coming via strikeout. Phillips has a secure hold on the closer role for Los Angeles, so Lamet is unlikely to get many more save opportunities, though he does have closer-like stuff and could be a candidate to shut things down on occasion when Phillips is unavailable.