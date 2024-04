The Dodgers selected Lamet's contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Lamet will provide the Dodgers' bullpen with a fresh arm. He had not yet pitched with Oklahoma City but had a nice spring training, striking out five while two runs (one earned) over 3.2 frames. Nabil Crismatt was designated for assignment to make room for Lamet.