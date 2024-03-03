Lamet (visa issues) is scheduled to pitch in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Rockies, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Lamet was a late arrival to spring training due to visa issues, but he's now in camp and will make his Cactus League debut Sunday. The 31-year-old had an 11.71 ERA in 17 appearances (four starts) between the Red Sox and Rockies last season, and he'll need an impressive showing during spring training to have a chance of making the Dodgers' roster.
More News
-
Dodgers' Dinelson Lamet: Dealing with visa issue•
-
Dodgers' Dinelson Lamet: Invited to Dodgers' camp•
-
Dinelson Lamet: Opts for free agency•
-
Red Sox's Dinelson Lamet: Jettisoned from 40-man roster•
-
Red Sox's Dinelson Lamet: Summoned to majors•
-
Red Sox's Dinelson Lamet: Inks minors deal with Boston•