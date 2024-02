Lamet has yet to report to Dodgers camp because of a visa issue, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Pitchers and catchers reported last week for the Dodgers since they begin their season early. While Lamet still has time to get up to speed, a late start won't help his chances at winning a job as a non-roster invitee. The right-hander held an 11.71 ERA across 27.2 innings with the Rockies and Red Sox last season.