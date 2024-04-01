The Dodgers are expected to call up Lamet from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Monday's game against the Giant, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Lamet doesn't currently have a spot on the 40-man roster, so the Dodgers will likely need to make a corresponding transaction to facilitate his move to the big club. The right-hander was unable to win a spot in the Dodgers' Opening Day bullpen, but he impressed in the Cactus League with five strikeouts over 3.2 innings while allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk.