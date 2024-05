The Dodgers recalled Salazar from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Through seven starts at Triple-A, Salazar has posted a 5.61 ERA and 1.78 WHIP across 33.2 innings. Although he's been used exclusively as a starter in the minors this season, he will come out of the bullpen for the Dodgers, giving the team depth during its bullpen game Wednesday against the Giants. Gus Varland was optioned to Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.