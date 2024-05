The Mariners claimed Salazar off waivers from the Dodgers on Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

After pitching two scoreless innings for the Dodgers on May 15, Salazar was optioned to Triple-A and later designated for assignment. He'll once again hold a 40-man roster spot with his new club, though he will begin his tenure with the Mariners at Triple-A Tacoma. The 26-year-old right-hander has logged a 5.61 ERA and 1.78 WHIP through 33.2 innings across seven starts in the minors.