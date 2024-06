The Nationals claimed Salazar off waivers from the Mariners on Thursday and optioned him to Triple-A Rochester, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Salazar will remain in the minor leagues as he switches organizations for the second time this season, but he will still hold a 40-man roster spot. The 26-year-old righty has pitched two scoreless innings in the majors this year with the Dodgers, though he has struggled to a 5.59 ERA and 1.76 WHIP through 37 Triple-A innings.