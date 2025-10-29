Salazar cleared waivers Wednesday and elected free agency.

Salazar was one of four players that the Nationals booted off their 40-man roster after the end of the regular season, and he will now begin the offseason looking for a new opportunity. The 27-year-old righty turned in an unsightly 8.38 ERA and 2.17 WHIP across 29 innings in the big leagues this season, so he will most likely have to settle for a minor-league pact.