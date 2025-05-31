The Nationals recalled Salazar from Triple-A Rochester on Saturday, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

Salazar had a hard time finding his footing in the majors to begin the season, posting a 9.77 ERA and 2.23 WHIP in 15.2 innings. Since returning to Triple-A on May 7, he's given up just two runs in 10.1 frames while striking out eight batters and walking seven. His turnaround will buy him another chance in the Nationals' bullpen, though he likely won't see many high-leverage situations. Jorge Lopez was DFA'd in a corresponding move.