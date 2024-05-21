Salazar was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Salazar was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday and he'll now be placed on waivers after being dropped from the Dodgers' 40-man roster. If he goes unclaimed, he'll likely remain with Oklahoma City. The Dodgers acquired reliever Yohan Ramirez via trade from the Mets on Monday and he'll replace Salazar on the 40-man roster and join Los Angeles ahead of their three-game series with the Diamondbacks.