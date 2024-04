The Dodgers called up Salazar from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Salazar was in camp as a NRI and will now be on the 40-man roster, but a corresponding move for the Dodgers is yet to be known. The reliever posted a 8.03 ERA in eight appearances for the Reds last season. At Triple-A Oklahoma City this season, he has posted a 2.87 ERA in 15.2 innings. The move comes with the Dodgers needing length for their bullpen game Tuesday versus the Nationals.