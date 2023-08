Salazar cleared waivers Sunday and was sent outright to Triple-A Louisville.

Salazar was optioned to Triple-A in early July and lost his spot on the 40-man roster after putting up an 8.24 ERA and 2.40 WHIP through 19.2 innings. Barring a dramatic turnaround in Louisville, there is not much of a chance for Salazar to return to the majors this season.