Rios was left off the roster for the NLDS against the Padres due to a groin injury, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The 26-year-old has a .946 OPS with eight homers in 83 plate appearances this season, but he was wasn't included on the roster for the NLDS after tweaking his groin over the weekend. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but manager Dave Roberts noted, "obviously it's significant enough for us not to include [Rios] on the active roster."