The Cubs placed Rios on the 10-day injured list Wednesday for undisclosed reasons, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The Cubs have yet to announce what exactly is wrong with Rios, but the 29-year-old first baseman will sit out the next 10 days regardless. Rios hasn't found much success in the majors this season, and he hasn't recorded a hit since he was recalled May 19. He has just 11 plate appearances since the beginning of May, so his absence likely won't affect anyone else's playing time.