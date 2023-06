The Cubs reinstated Rios (groin) off the 10-day injured list Saturday and optioned him to Triple-A Iowa, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Rios has struggled mightily in the majors this season, slashing just .071/.235/.214 across 34 plate appearances. His OPS jumps up to .781 in Triple-A, but it's unlikely he gets many more opportunities in the big leagues unless he shows improvement in the minors.