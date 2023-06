Rios (groin) was cleared to resume baseball activities Tuesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Rios is about a week removed from being diagnosed with a mild left groin strain. He'll probably be asked to play a handful of minor-league rehab games before the Cubs activate him from the IL, as the 29-year-old has posted a rough .071/.235/.214 batting line over 18 games (34 plate appearances) this season in the majors.