Dodgers' Edwin Uceta: Sent to minors
Uceta was reassigned to minor-league camp Thursday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Uceta appeared in two Cactus League games this spring, allowing five hits in three scoreless innings. He struck out one and did not allow any free passes. The 22-year-old needs more seasoning but showed well in the minors last season, posting a 2.77 ERA along with an 11-2 record and 141 strikeouts in 123.1 innings between High-A Rancho Cucamonga and Double-A Tulsa.
