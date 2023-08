The Cubs claimed Uceta off waivers from the Mets on Friday and optioned him to Triple-A Iowa, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

After being DFA'd by the Mets on Wednesday, Uceta will now look to earn a spot in the Cubs' bullpen. Though he's been injured for most of the year, Uceta has been decent when healthy, allowing one run in 4.2 innings in Triple-A and throwing three scoreless innings for the Mets in April.