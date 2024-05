The Rays optioned Uceta to Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

The move corresponds with right-hander Pete Fairbanks (arm) being reinstated from the 15-day IL. Uceta made two big-league appearances since being called up from Triple-A Durham on Monday. Over that span, the right-hander threw four scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out five.