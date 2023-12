Uceta signed a minor-league deal with the Rays on Sunday, freelance reporter Francys Romero reports.

The 25-year-old righty has been operating almost exclusively as a reliever since the pandemic, most recently seeing time at Triple-A for the Cubs and Mets this past season while also making a three-inning relief appearance in the majors for the Mets. He has a career 5.80 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and a 41:21 K:BB in 40.1 big-league innings.