Uceta cleared waivers Friday and was sent outright to Triple-A Iowa, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Cubs claimed Uceta off waivers from the Mets last week and immediately optioned him to Triple-A. He'll now officially remain in the Cubs' farm system while losing his spot on the 40-man roster. The 25-year-old righty has surrendered six runs in 5.2 Triple-A innings this season.