Martinez (hamstring) is expected to return to the lineup Saturday versus the Padres, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Martinez has missed the Dodgers' entire three-game set against the Athletics due to left hamstring tightness and will also be held out of Friday's series opener in San Diego, but he took batting practice Thursday in Los Angeles and also did some on-field running without issue. When healthy this season, the veteran slugger has delivered an .872 OPS with 25 home runs and 75 RBI in 85 games.